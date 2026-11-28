KAMAREDDY: The police department will soon introduce a ‘Fit Cop’ app to monitor the health of nearly 75,000 personnel and provide them with health advisories, Director General of Police (DGP) C V Anand announced on Friday.

Speaking to reporters here, Anand also expressed concern over incidents of suicide among police personnel. Anand directed police officials to intensify patrolling and take special measures to prevent property offences. He also appreciated Kamareddy police for their performance in recovering money lost in cybercrime cases.

Addressing a meeting on Friday, Anand stressed the need for greater vigilance against cybercrime, drug trafficking and interstate criminal gangs.

District Collector Ashish Sangwan and Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandra welcomed him.

Anand said Operation Kavach had helped curb interstate criminal gangs operating along the Maharashtra and Karnataka borders. He directed officials to continue the operation and focus on crime-prone areas.

He called for coordinated efforts to make India drug-free by December 31, 2029, and stressed the need to strengthen anti-drug operations through specialised units such as the EAGLE Force.

Warning about the growing use of artificial intelligence by cybercriminals, Anand said people were being targeted through nearly 40 types of cyber fraud. He directed cybercrime units to provide immediate assistance to victims and prioritise recovery of lost money. Kamareddy police reported recovery rates of 55% in 2024, 69% in 2025 and 61% up to November 2026.

SP Rajesh Chandra said five police stations accounted for 42% of the district’s crime. Of the 1,158 sanctioned police posts, 976 were filled, leaving 182 vacancies.