HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy said building a drug-free India was a key national responsibility, not a political issue, as it concerned the future of the country and its youth. The three-day ‘Hyderabad Walks for Nasha Mukt Bharat’ campaign, organised under his leadership, concluded at Jubilee Hills on Friday.

The 40-km awareness march across Hyderabad witnessed the participation of nearly 43,000 students from 220 schools, 52 junior colleges and 30 engineering colleges.

Participating in the programme, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravishankar extended his support to the campaign and advised the youth to stay away from drugs.

Addressing the gathering, Kishan Reddy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had resolved to make India a drug-free nation through the Nasha Mukt Bharat initiative. He stressed that the campaign was about safeguarding the country’s future and its nearly 70 crore young people.

“Indian youth are playing a crucial role in the development of the country and are making their mark globally. From technology and IT to the service sector and medical field, young Indians are contributing significantly. Our youth are our greatest asset, and it is our responsibility to guide them in the right direction,” Kishan Reddy said.