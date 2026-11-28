HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of suffering from “brain chori” after the latter questioned the saffron party’s presence in Telangana at a public meeting in Achampet, Nagarkurnool district.

“We used to think Revanth Reddy was just a slave to the Gandhi family. But after hearing his remarks against the BJP and our national president Nitin Nabin, we are convinced that he is also a victim of ‘brain chori’,” Ramchander Rao said.

He claimed that Revanth had forgotten the BJP’s electoral victories in the state. The BJP defeated him in Kamareddy in the 2023 Assembly elections, where he finished third. The party also won the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat, which Revanth Reddy had represented, and Mahbubnagar, under which his present Assembly constituency falls.

Reacting to the chief minister’s remarks against Nabin, Ramchander Rao said an ordinary BJP worker could rise to become national president, while unquestioned loyalty to the Gandhi family was the primary qualification in the Congress.

He also criticised Revanth for mocking BJP workers by saying they could sell peanuts at his public meetings. “Your remarks will be remembered when Telangana becomes a “Congress-mukt” state,” he said.

Ramchander Rao alleged that the chief minister was trying to divert public attention from his government’s failure to implement the six guarantees and 420 promises.