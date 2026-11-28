HYDERABAD: Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Friday said that greater awareness was needed to address climate-related challenges and that technology and nature should go hand in hand. Meanwhile, describing investment and the environment like “two eyes” of a body, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called for a balance between the interests of investors and environmentalists.

They were addressing the curtain-raiser event for the Telangana Climate Conclave 2026. In his address, Ravi Shankar said people were becoming increasingly conscious of climate-related issues. “We need to create awareness first. Nature will protect us if we protect nature. Sensitivity and sensibility are required for this,” he said.

Noting that Hyderabad was competing with Bengaluru in the technology sector, he said technology and nature should complement each other.

In his address, Revanth invited environmentalists to offer suggestions to the government and said the Invest Telangana Summit scheduled for December would focus on attracting investments while protecting the environment.

Recalling the contributions of Rani Rudrama, Komaram Bheem and others, he said Telangana had a rich cultural heritage and did not need to emulate Gujarat.