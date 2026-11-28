HYDERABAD: Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Friday said that greater awareness was needed to address climate-related challenges and that technology and nature should go hand in hand. Meanwhile, describing investment and the environment like “two eyes” of a body, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called for a balance between the interests of investors and environmentalists.
They were addressing the curtain-raiser event for the Telangana Climate Conclave 2026. In his address, Ravi Shankar said people were becoming increasingly conscious of climate-related issues. “We need to create awareness first. Nature will protect us if we protect nature. Sensitivity and sensibility are required for this,” he said.
Noting that Hyderabad was competing with Bengaluru in the technology sector, he said technology and nature should complement each other.
In his address, Revanth invited environmentalists to offer suggestions to the government and said the Invest Telangana Summit scheduled for December would focus on attracting investments while protecting the environment.
Recalling the contributions of Rani Rudrama, Komaram Bheem and others, he said Telangana had a rich cultural heritage and did not need to emulate Gujarat.
Clearing encroachments
The chief minister said encroachments on nalas were being cleared and housing provided to those displaced. The government would also complete the Musi rejuvenation project. Observing that climate patterns had changed drastically after the Covid-19 pandemic, he urged farmers to follow government guidelines in view of the El Nino phenomenon.
The chief minister said there was no policy paralysis in Telangana and that the government was developing three economic zones — CURE, PURE and RARE — to cater to different categories of investors.
Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced a Rs 10,000-crore El Nino and drought mitigation programme, with works worth Rs 2,000 crore planned every month for five months after Sankranti. The programme will focus on water conservation, restoration of tanks and canals, agricultural field connectivity under Polam Bata, development of streams and village infrastructure.
He said climate resilience would be integral to the state’s development strategy, with investments encouraged in efficient irrigation, water storage and climate-smart agriculture. Waterman of India Rajendra Singh said industries should be supplied only with treated water and appreciated HYDRAA’s work. Uttam also acknowledged the contributions of Ravi Shankar, Rajendra Singh and Padma Shri awardee Ch Venkata Reddy to environmental conservation.
Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya and others were present.
Focus on water conservation
Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced a Rs 10,000-crore El Nino and drought mitigation programme, with works worth Rs 2,000 crore planned every month for five months after Sankranti.
The programme will focus on water conservation, restoration of tanks and canals, agricultural field connectivity under Polam Bata, development of streams and village infrastructure. He said climate resilience would be integral to the state’s development strategy, with investments encouraged in efficient irrigation, water storage and climate-smart agriculture.