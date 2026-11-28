HYDERABAD: The state government aims to provide financial assistance to 7,000 unemployed youth who secure jobs abroad during the 2026-27 financial year under the newly introduced Chief Minister’s Overseas Employment Scheme.

The guidelines for the scheme, to be implemented by the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TOMCOM), were issued on Friday.

The main objectives of the scheme are to provide structured financial assistance to eligible youth from economically weaker sections of the state for accessing overseas employment opportunities and to promote economic development and social betterment of beneficiary families through safe and legal overseas migration channels facilitated by TOMCOM.

It intends to provide and assist eligible candidates in accessing internationally recognised skill certification, foreign language training, pre-departure orientation, as well as in establishing themselves in overseas employment by extending subsidy support linked with the beneficiary share.

The managing director of TOMCOM will be the chairman of the State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC), while respective district collectors will be the chairpersons of the District Level Monitoring Committees (DLMC).

Blue-collar jobs

The scheme will cover deployment in a range of blue-collar and service-oriented sectors that offer overseas employment opportunities and sustainable livelihoods for candidates. The sectors included are construction & infrastructure, manufacturing & industrial work, automotive & mechanical, electrical & electronics, logistics & transportation, facility management & services, healthcare support, hospitality & tourism, repair & maintenance services, and domestic & personal services.

All candidates must submit their applications through the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited - Chief Minister Overseas Employment Scheme online portal and only online applications will be accepted under the scheme.