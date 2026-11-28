HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has closed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the allocation of land for the Indian Navy’s Extremely Low Frequency (ELF) Radar project in Damagundam Reserve Forest in Vikarabad district, after taking note of measures initiated by the Forest Department to strengthen afforestation and protect the region’s ecology.

A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Suddala Chalapathi Rao considered an additional affidavit dated November 19, 2026, filed by Telangana Chief Conservator of Forests Priyanka Vargese. The affidavit detailed measures taken to improve afforestation in the forest area and enhance the survival of flora.

While closing the PIL, the Bench directed the state government to undertake artificial regeneration activities in non-forest areas to the maximum extent possible. It emphasised that these measures should not be limited to Vikarabad district but extended across Telangana.

The Bench also recorded an assurance by the Government Pleader for Forests that artificial regeneration would be undertaken in non-forest areas. The PIL was filed by Lingoji Muralidhar Rao, president of the Damagundam Forest Protection JAC.