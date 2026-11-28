HYDERABAD: The Telangana HC on Friday dismissed two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) challenging the proposed e-auction of 3.15 acres of land at Moosapet village in Kukatpally, clearing the way for the state government to proceed with the scheduled auction.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Suddala Chalapathi Rao dismissed the petitions, observing that they did not involve any element of public interest. The petitioners had sought suspension of the proposed auction of the land, which has an upset price of Rs 99 crore per acre.

The PILs were filed by social worker Madhavaram Kantha Rao and Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao of the BRS. They challenged the government’s decision to auction the 3.15-acre parcel, located in Survey Nos. 121/P to 141, 146, 147 and 155 to 157 of Moosapet village, contending that the land should be retained for public.

Meanwhile, the Local Lorry and DCM Stand Association and the HUDA Truck Parking, DCM and Lorry Owners and Drivers Welfare Association approached the HC through a separate writ petition, seeking suspension of the auction.

They contended that the land, acquired under Award No. 3/85 dated October 7, 1985, should be used for public purposes, including an integrated truck terminal, multi-level parking and other civic facilities, instead of being sold through auction.