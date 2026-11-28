HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has suo motu impleaded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Hyderabad, in a writ petition filed by the State Bank of India (SBI) over its attempt to recover nearly Rs 500 crore lent to Sem India Fab Pvt. Ltd. against 100 acres allotted to the company at Fab City SEZ in Raviryala village of Rangareddy district.
Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka impleaded the CBI after raising serious questions over the circumstances in which SBI sanctioned the loan in 2011. The court noted that the state government had already resumed 78 acres of the allotted land in February 2010 after the company failed to meet its investment commitments.
Sem India Fab had signed an MoU with the then Andhra Pradesh government in 2006 to set up a semiconductor manufacturing facility with a proposed investment of approximately $2.25 billion.
The government subsequently allotted 100 acres to the company on a 66-year lease in 2007. However, citing lack of progress, it resumed 78 acres and allowed the company to retain the remaining 22 acres subject to revised conditions.
Failure to ensure adequate safeguards deplorable: HC
SBI told the court that it had advanced nearly Rs 500 crore to the company after obtaining No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the government and creating an equitable mortgage over the property. The bank approached the court seeking protection for its recovery proceedings under the SARFAESI Act.
The court, however, observed that neither the mortgage nor the NOCs conferred any title or interest in the government land on the company or the bank. It also questioned how SBI had sanctioned such a substantial loan when the proposed semiconductor project had made virtually no progress, apart from an unfinished shed.
Justice Bheemapaka further observed that the bank had failed to place before the court material demonstrating that it had adequately assessed the borrower’s repayment capacity or the investments made in the project.
The court described the bank’s failure to put adequate safeguards in place as deplorable. The matter was adjourned to December 4, 2026, for further hearing.