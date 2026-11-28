HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has suo motu impleaded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Hyderabad, in a writ petition filed by the State Bank of India (SBI) over its attempt to recover nearly Rs 500 crore lent to Sem India Fab Pvt. Ltd. against 100 acres allotted to the company at Fab City SEZ in Raviryala village of Rangareddy district.

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka impleaded the CBI after raising serious questions over the circumstances in which SBI sanctioned the loan in 2011. The court noted that the state government had already resumed 78 acres of the allotted land in February 2010 after the company failed to meet its investment commitments.

Sem India Fab had signed an MoU with the then Andhra Pradesh government in 2006 to set up a semiconductor manufacturing facility with a proposed investment of approximately $2.25 billion.

The government subsequently allotted 100 acres to the company on a 66-year lease in 2007. However, citing lack of progress, it resumed 78 acres and allowed the company to retain the remaining 22 acres subject to revised conditions.