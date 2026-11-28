HYDERABAD: As many as 1,497 child marriage cases were registered across 31 police units in Telangana between 2024 and November 25, 2026, Director General of the Women Safety Wing Soumya Mishra said on Friday. She called for intensified efforts to make the state free from child marriage by 2030.

Addressing a state-level consultation on ending child marriage and combating child sexual exploitation and abuse material (CSEAM) in Hyderabad, she stressed the need for stronger enforcement, early intervention and coordinated action by government departments and communities. The consultation was organised by the Women Development and Child Welfare Department in collaboration with Just Rights for Children.

Describing child marriage as a threat to a child’s education, dignity and future, Mishra urged citizens to report suspected cases without waiting for confirmation. “Silence is the real danger. Every child marriage prevented is a childhood protected,” she said.

She directed police officers to ensure prompt registration of cases, timely investigations, strong charge sheets and regular monitoring of pending cases. She also called for coordinated efforts involving police, child marriage prohibition officers, anganwadi and ASHA workers, teachers and panchayat secretaries. Priests, function hall owners, caterers and tent house operators were urged not to facilitate child marriages.

Mishra said school dropouts should be treated as early warning signs requiring timely intervention. She also highlighted links between child marriage, human trafficking and online sexual exploitation. A state-level conclave will be held in February 2027 to strengthen efforts towards the 2030 target.

State Legal Services Authority Member Secretary Panchakshari, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner Divya Devarajan, Special Secretary to the Women Development and Child Welfare Department Shruti Ojha, Department Director Sangeetha Satyanarayana and Just Rights for Children National Secretary Sampurna Behura were among those present.