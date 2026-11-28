HYDERABAD: For the first time, karrasamu will feature in the Khelo India Youth Games when Telangana hosts the eighth edition of the prestigious sporting extravaganza from December 11 to 22.
The state government is making all arrangements to introduce this traditional martial art of Telangana to young athletes from across the country.
According to officials, special karrasamu demonstrations will be held at the State Sports School in Hakimpet.
“With the growing popularity of modern sports, many traditional rural games are gradually disappearing. Art forms passed down through generations, from elders to children, are also fading into obscurity. Against this backdrop, the opportunity for Telangana’s traditional karrasamu to be showcased at the national level assumes significance,” they said.
What is karrasamu?
In the past, villagers used to learn karrasamu primarily for self-defence. It was once a major attraction at festivals and village fairs across Telangana. With a bamboo stick in hand, the practitioners of this art captivate the spectators with their lightning-fast movements.
Agility, concentration and presence of mind are equally important for karrasamu practitioners, who need to maintain coordination between their hand and leg movements, and perform manoeuvres while maintaining proper body balance. Karrasamu has two forms — Alankaram (artistic performance) and Yuddham (combat).
In the Alankaram category, individual practitioners perform various manoeuvres with a stick. Speed, skill and coordination of body movements are the key elements of these performances. In the Yuddham category, two practitioners face each other and demonstrate their skills in accordance with prescribed rules.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also unveiled a special booklet on karrasamu. Around 7,000 sportspersons from different states will be taking part in 27 disciplines at the Khelo India, which is being held in Telangana for the first time. While softball will feature for the first time in these Games, Telangana chose rowing as a host state’s choice to be included in the roster of competitions.
The rowing events will be organised at Hussainsagar.
Another highlight of this year’s edition is the inclusion of sailing and the traditional stick-fighting art, popular in Telangana’s rural areas, as demonstration sports.