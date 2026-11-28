HYDERABAD: For the first time, karrasamu will feature in the Khelo India Youth Games when Telangana hosts the eighth edition of the prestigious sporting extravaganza from December 11 to 22.

The state government is making all arrangements to introduce this traditional martial art of Telangana to young athletes from across the country.

According to officials, special karrasamu demonstrations will be held at the State Sports School in Hakimpet.

“With the growing popularity of modern sports, many traditional rural games are gradually disappearing. Art forms passed down through generations, from elders to children, are also fading into obscurity. Against this backdrop, the opportunity for Telangana’s traditional karrasamu to be showcased at the national level assumes significance,” they said.

What is karrasamu?

In the past, villagers used to learn karrasamu primarily for self-defence. It was once a major attraction at festivals and village fairs across Telangana. With a bamboo stick in hand, the practitioners of this art captivate the spectators with their lightning-fast movements.

Agility, concentration and presence of mind are equally important for karrasamu practitioners, who need to maintain coordination between their hand and leg movements, and perform manoeuvres while maintaining proper body balance. Karrasamu has two forms — Alankaram (artistic performance) and Yuddham (combat).