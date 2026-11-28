HYDERABAD: In Zaheerabad, one electrician has the task of switching on nearly 10,000 streetlights every evening and turning them off the next morning.

That is not all. He also has to attend to complaints, check faulty lights and replace burnt-out bulbs across the town’s 37 wards. With one person handling so much, a faulty streetlight can take at least a week to be repaired.

The staff shortage is not limited to one town. Across Sangareddy district, several municipalities are struggling to keep essential civic services running with far fewer staff than they need. The problem is particularly acute in newly formed municipalities such as Kohir, Narayankhed and Jogipet. This has left residents in some wards of Zaheerabad switching on the streetlights themselves.

Explaining the situation, Municipal Commissioner G Prabhakar said Zaheerabad has two outsourced electricians, but only one is actively handling the work. The other has not been attending duties for the past six months.

The municipality plans to appoint five more personnel from December and assign them to streetlight maintenance.

The shortage has persisted since 2024, when the agreement with a voluntary organisation that managed streetlights ended and the municipality took over responsibility.

Two years on, the town is still struggling to put an adequate workforce in place. Locals said streets could remain dark for the night if the municipal lineman was unavailable. They estimate that Zaheerabad needs around 20 linemen to manage the workload.