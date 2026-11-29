HYDERABAD: The Agriculture department has launched a project to install rooftop solar power plants at 32 of the 57 functional market yards across Telangana, aiming to reduce electricity costs and tap renewable energy. Officials said this was the first initiative of its kind undertaken by market committees in any state.

The project, the brainchild of Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageshwara Rao, is estimated to cost Rs 7.09 crore and is expected to generate savings of up to Rs 1.7 crore per month.

Telangana has 207 agricultural market yards, of which 57 remain functional throughout the year. The remaining markets largely operate during specific procurement seasons for crops such as paddy, maize, jowar and pulses under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system.

Of the 57 functional markets, 32 have been identified for the installation of rooftop solar plants. The proposal was taken up in view of the substantial electricity bills incurred by market committees.

Installation work is under way at four markets — Nizamabad, Suryapet, Warangal and Gadwal. The respective project costs have been estimated at Rs 63 lakh, Rs 36 lakh, Rs 47 lakh and Rs 5 lakh. The plants will have capacities of 120 kW at Nizamabad, 69 kW at Suryapet, 90 kW at Warangal and 10 kW at Gadwal.

Officials estimate that the markets will consume 90% of the electricity generated by the plants. Administrative approval has also been granted for solar installations at Miryalaguda, Shadnagar, Maddulapally, Nakrekal, Thungathurthy and Adilabad markets, with tenders to be invited.

Proposals for 12 more markets have been submitted to the government, while three others are at the cost-estimation stage. Tenders for the installations will be invited online.

It will be implemented in phases and eventually extended to agricultural market yards and godowns across the state, which officials believe have considerable potential for rooftop solar installations.