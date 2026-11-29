ADILABAD: No classroom, no problem. At Akkapelligudem’s Mandal Parishad Primary School (MPPS) in Jannaram mandal, two sections of students attend classes under trees covered with tents. Yet, parents from 12 gram panchayats send their children there in autorickshaws and bear the transport costs, convinced that headmaster J Srinivas can give them a quality education.

The school, which offers English-medium education from classes 1 to 5, has seen its enrolment soar from just 18 students in June 2024, when Srinivas took charge, to 483 this year. Each class now has two sections, making it the first primary school in the mandal to achieve such an enrolment.

The growing strength, however, has outstripped the school’s infrastructure. Designed to accommodate barely 200 students, the school has had to make room for additional sections under trees, with tents providing some protection from the elements.

The enrolment rose to 252 by the end of 2024, increased to 354 in 2025 and touched 483 in 2026. Despite the shortage of classrooms, the school has earned a reputation for combining modern teaching methods with individual attention to students.

It is also among the first government primary schools in the area to offer facilities such as computers, air-conditioned classrooms and CCTV cameras in every classroom. Several students have secured admission to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Gurukulam and Model schools.

The school’s appeal extends well beyond Akkapelligudem. Although government schools are available in the surrounding 12 gram panchayats, many parents prefer to send their children to this institution, even paying for daily auto transport.

For Ankam Mahesh and Ulvakhani Mallesh of Kishtapur village, about 6 km away, the lack of classrooms is not a deterrent. They said their children attended classes under trees but what mattered to them was the quality of education.