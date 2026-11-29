HYDERABAD: A 10-member Central team will arrive in Telangana on Sunday to assess the drought situation in the state. The team will stay until December 3.

Led by Franklin L Khobung, Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the team will split into two groups. One group will visit Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Vikarabad and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts to assess the crop situation on the ground.

The second group will visit Hyderabad Metro Water Works and districts including Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Medchal and Nizamabad to review drinking water requirements.

The team members will be briefed on the situation by Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju on November 30. They will later be debriefed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy or Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on December 2.

The Central team’s visit comes against the backdrop of the state government declaring 365 mandals drought-affected.

Of these, 111 mandals were classified as severely drought-affected, while 254 were moderately affected. Nalgonda and Sangareddy (28 mandals each), Suryapet (23), Vikarabad and Adilabad (20 each), Nizamabad and Rangareddy (18 each), Yadadri and Khammam (17 each), and Bhadradri-Kothagudem (16) were among the worst-affected districts.

Though GO 3, which notified the drought-affected mandals, stated that more mandals could be added through a supplementary notification, the government has not given any public indication of such a move.

An official told TNIE that the mandals were identified based on the drought manual, which takes into account parameters such as rainfall deviation and dry spells between rainfall events. The official ruled out the possibility of any further mandals being added to the list.

The state government has sought an extension of employment under VB-G RAM G by 50 days, with the Centre bearing the entire cost. It has also sought an allocation of 1,500 MW of power and a relief package of Rs 20,000 crore to address the drought situation.