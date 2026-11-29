HYDERABAD: What if developing software with the help of artificial intelligence did not require expensive subscriptions or powerful computers? Researchers at the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H), are working towards making this possible through AutoSE (Autonomous Software Engineering), an open-source tool that allows people to develop software using smaller language models running locally on their computers.

Led by Dr Karthik Vaidyanathan, Assistant Professor at the Software Engineering Research Centre (SERC), IIIT-H, the initiative aims to make AI-powered software development more accessible while reducing dependence on expensive foreign cloud-based platforms and external computing infrastructure.

Unlike popular AI coding assistants that rely on large language models hosted on cloud servers and often require paid subscriptions, AutoSE uses smaller language models that can run locally on laptops. Released under the Apache 2.0 licence, the framework can be downloaded and used without paying for the software itself.

The larger ambition, however, goes beyond affordability. The researchers see local AI development as an important step towards technological sovereignty, allowing individuals and institutions to develop and use AI-powered software without depending entirely on external platforms, cloud infrastructure or proprietary services. Keeping source code on local systems also gives users greater control over sensitive data.

The idea took shape through the team’s research into agentic software engineering over the past two years. While autonomous software engineering has been a broader area of research, the team began exploring ways to teach students how AI coding systems work and eventually decided to develop a tool from the ground up.

“One of the key challenges was getting smaller AI models to handle complex software development tasks. Simply replacing large models with smaller ones in existing coding tools resulted in a decline in performance.