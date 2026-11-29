HYDERABAD: The state government on Saturday effected a reshuffle of eight IAS and non-cadre officers and reassigned full additional charge responsibilities in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department.

HMDA Metropolitan Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed was transferred and posted as Secretary to the Metropolitan Area and Urban Development (MAUD) Department and Special Officer for the three municipal corporations — GHMC, CMC and MMC — while the Managing Director of Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd (MRDCL), E V Narasimha Reddy, was transferred and posted as the new HMDA Metropolitan Commissioner in place of Sarfaraz Ahmed. He was also placed in full additional charge (FAC) of the post of MRDCL Managing Director.

In another key appointment, B Ajith Reddy, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Telangana in the Industries and Commerce Department, was given FAC of Managing Director, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, relieving Sarfaraz Ahmed of the additional responsibility.

Mayank Mittal, Joint Managing Director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) was given FAC of Zonal Commissioner, GHMC, Shamshabad, replacing K Chandrakala.

K Chandrakala, on transfer, was posted as Joint Metropolitan Commissioner (Core Urban Region, Land Pooling and Metro Rail) at HMDA. She was also given FAC of Special Collector (Land Acquisition), Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL).

IESSD Manoj, Sub-Collector of Bellampally in Mancherial district, was transferred and posted as Joint Managing Director of HMRL. P Ramu, Regional Deputy Director, State Audit, Warangal, was posted as Special Officer (Projects) in the Education Department, replacing V Srinivas Reddy, who was directed to report to his parent department.