KARIMNAGAR: After a long gap, the BRS is preparing to organise a massive Deeksha Diwas at Alugunur on the outskirts of Karimnagar on Sunday, commemorating the arrest of party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao during the Telangana statehood movement on November 29, 2009.

The city has turned pink with BRS flags, banners and festoons ahead of the programme. Party working president KT Rama Rao will address the meeting, which is expected to witness a large turnout of party leaders, workers and supporters.

Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar, former MP B Vinod Kumar and other BRS leaders inspected the meeting venue on Saturday. Speaking to the media, Kamalakar said around one lakh people and party workers would attend the meeting.

He said the programme was being organised to recall the history of the Telangana movement and familiarise the younger generation with the struggles and sacrifices made for the formation of the state.

Kamalakar said the arrest of KCR at Alugunur had marked a turning point in the Telangana movement and remained a significant chapter in the state’s history.