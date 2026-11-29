HYDERABAD: T-Works signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Taiwanese academic institutions to strengthen educational collaboration, research partnerships and international opportunities for students and professionals from Telangana.

The agreements were signed on the sidelines of the second edition of the Taiwan Higher Education Exhibition and Job Fair 2026, held at the T-Works campus in Hyderabad on Friday and Saturday.

One MoU was signed between T-Works and the Programme Office for Taiwan Education Centre in India at National Tsing Hua University. Another was signed between the Taiwan Alumni Association in India and the Office of Academic Affairs at National Tsing Hua University. Sumit Bothra, president of the Taiwan Alumni Association in South India, signed the agreement.

The two-day event brought together eight leading Taiwanese universities, technology companies and academic institutions. It offered students, researchers and young professionals an opportunity to explore higher education programmes, scholarships, research collaborations and employment opportunities in Taiwan.

TGCHE chairman Prof V Balakista Reddy, Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge CEO K Nitin Kumar Reddy and Prof Siva Rama Krishna Vanjari of IIT Hyderabad participated in the event.

Tech firms, including NVIDIA, MediaTek, Wiwynn Corporation and WITS Corp, also participated in the job fair.