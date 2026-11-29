HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has urged the state government to immediately postpone the Waqf Board meeting scheduled for Sunday, questioning its legal validity under the amended Waqf Act, 2025.

In a tweet addressed to the Chief Minister’s Office, officials and the chief secretary and Minority Welfare Minister Azharuddin, Owaisi stated that the existing Waqf Board was constituted in 2022 with 11 members, including six elected and four nominated members.

He pointed out that following the implementation of the UMEED Act, 2025, on April 8, 2025, Section 14 mandated a new composition of the Board, with members to be nominated by the state government. According to Owaisi, only two elected members were currently deemed to continue in office, while the nominated members were considered to have vacated their positions.

Asaduddin Owaisi argued that the Board could not legally convene a meeting with only two members and warned that any meeting conducted under the present circumstances, along with decisions taken, would be invalid and have no statutory or binding force. He urged the state government to postpone meeting immediately, citing provisions of Section 14 of the UMEED Act.