HYDERABAD: An Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court has ordered the closure of proceedings for attachment of a police officer’s properties in a disproportionate assets (DA) case after the Home department declined to sanction his prosecution, citing his “risky service” in anti-terrorism and counter-intelligence operations. The government instead ordered departmental action against him for alleged procedural violations.

In its order on November 26, the court stated that the properties were no longer required for further investigation and that the attachment proceedings, if any, stood closed.

The assets belonged to Govindu Narasimha Reddy, presently Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Branch, Malkajgiri Commissionerate, and his family. He was booked by the ACB in 2019, when he was serving as Additional Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) in Siddipet.

The probe found that he possessed movable and immovable assets worth Rs 3.25 crore, with a market value estimated at nearly Rs 10 crore.

Malkajgiri DCP’s calculated net worth put at Rs 5.29 crore

His income from known sources was calculated at Rs 1,86,48,928, while his expenditure stood at Rs 3,42,75,028. The assets were found to be disproportionate to his known income by 174.40%.

After completing the investigation, the ACB sent a final report to the government on November 23, 2023, recommending prosecution. However, through GO No. 316 dated April 29, 2026, the Special Chief Secretary (Home) declined sanction.

The GO cited the officer’s “risky service” in anti-terrorism and counter-intelligence operations, stating that the allegations did not meet the standard required to establish misconduct beyond reasonable doubt in a court of law. It held that departmental proceedings for procedural lapses would be adequate instead of criminal prosecution.