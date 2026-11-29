WARANGAL: Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday urged youth to contribute to national development through education, research, innovation and skill development, saying universities had a key role in achieving Viksit Bharat-2047.

Speaking at the 24th convocation of Kakatiya University (KU), he congratulated graduates from the academic years 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25, particularly PhD scholars and gold medal winners.

Shukla said drug addiction threatened the health, education and future of the younger generation. Urging students to shun substance abuse and create awareness about its harmful effects, he said the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, launched in 2020, focused on prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and reintegration.

Referring to an anti-drug awareness programme organised by the Indian Red Cross Society and NSS at Osmania University, which saw over 1,200 students and volunteers take a pledge, he called for similar initiatives across educational institutions.

He said universities must go beyond awarding degrees and instil ethical values, discipline and social responsibility. “Your talent is the greatest strength you possess. It is your responsibility to protect it,” he told graduates, urging them to use their abilities for research, social service and nation-building.

He said true success lay not merely in academic achievements or employment but also in one’s contribution to society.

At the convocation, 88 PhD degrees and 408 gold medals were awarded across disciplines. Shukla presented the degrees and medals to the recipients.