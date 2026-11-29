HYDERABAD: The proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies has set off a debate within political parties in Telangana, with sitting legislators and aspiring candidates uncertain about what the exercise could mean for their political futures.

The proposed expansion would increase the number of Lok Sabha seats in the state from 17 to 26 and Assembly constituencies from 119 to 182. However, the bigger concern for politicians is which constituencies will be reserved for women, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and the impact on their political futures when and if the boundaries of their constituency change.

The last delimitation, carried out in 2009, offers a glimpse of what could happen. Although the number of Assembly seats remained unchanged, constituency boundaries were redrawn and reservation categories were altered. Some general constituencies became reserved for SCs and STs, while a few reserved constituencies were converted into general seats.

The changes forced several sitting MLAs to move to different constituencies. While some managed to win elections from their new seats, others lost after their constituencies were merged with neighbouring segments. Some did not contest at all because their strongholds had been merged or turned into reserved constituencies.

Telangana currently has 119 Assembly constituencies, of which 31 are reserved — 19 for SCs and 12 for STs. With the delimitation bill set to be introduced in Parliament on Monday, sitting and former MLAs and MPs are watching developments closely. Many are unsure whether their constituencies will retain their existing boundaries or fall under a different reservation category.

The exercise could also upset the plans of aspiring candidates who have been preparing to contest from particular constituencies. If sitting MLAs are forced to shift, they could find themselves competing for the same seats.