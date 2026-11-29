HYDERABAD: The proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies has set off a debate within political parties in Telangana, with sitting legislators and aspiring candidates uncertain about what the exercise could mean for their political futures.
The proposed expansion would increase the number of Lok Sabha seats in the state from 17 to 26 and Assembly constituencies from 119 to 182. However, the bigger concern for politicians is which constituencies will be reserved for women, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and the impact on their political futures when and if the boundaries of their constituency change.
The last delimitation, carried out in 2009, offers a glimpse of what could happen. Although the number of Assembly seats remained unchanged, constituency boundaries were redrawn and reservation categories were altered. Some general constituencies became reserved for SCs and STs, while a few reserved constituencies were converted into general seats.
The changes forced several sitting MLAs to move to different constituencies. While some managed to win elections from their new seats, others lost after their constituencies were merged with neighbouring segments. Some did not contest at all because their strongholds had been merged or turned into reserved constituencies.
Telangana currently has 119 Assembly constituencies, of which 31 are reserved — 19 for SCs and 12 for STs. With the delimitation bill set to be introduced in Parliament on Monday, sitting and former MLAs and MPs are watching developments closely. Many are unsure whether their constituencies will retain their existing boundaries or fall under a different reservation category.
The exercise could also upset the plans of aspiring candidates who have been preparing to contest from particular constituencies. If sitting MLAs are forced to shift, they could find themselves competing for the same seats.
Some ministers who have been considering a move to Parliament, however, see an opportunity in the expansion. A larger number of constituencies could mean smaller geographical areas to cover during campaigns and potentially lower election expenditure.
Political parties, meanwhile, remain focused on the Assembly elections, which will determine who forms the government.
The BJP expects the expansion to improve its electoral prospects in the state. The party won eight of Telangana’s 17 Lok Sabha seats in the last general election, compared with three in the previous election. Its leaders also believe that delimitation could coincide with simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, bringing national political issues into the state campaign.
The Congress is equally confident about retaining power. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said the party would win 117 of the proposed 182 Assembly seats if delimitation takes place, and 90 of the existing 119 seats otherwise.
The BRS, too, is watching the developments. Party leaders point out that it won 88 Assembly seats in 2018 and governed the state for nearly a decade. They believe the party has enough experienced leaders, including MLCs, former corporation chairpersons and former MPs, to field candidates in an expanded Assembly and Parliament.
The coming delimitation exercise, therefore, is not just about increasing the number of constituencies. It could redraw Telangana’s political map, alter reservation patterns and force leaders to reconsider their constituencies and electoral plans. How the parties adapt to these changes will be closely watched as the bill moves through Parliament.
MAHESH QUESTIONS BRS’ SUPPORT TO DELIMITATION
Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud has expressed concern that the proposed delimitation could lead to injustice to southern states. Questioning the BRS’s decision to support the Centre’s proposal, he said it was unclear how the BRS could back the BJP on the issue. He pointed out that the BRS had opposed the proposal during the meeting held on the initiative of former Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and questioned why it was now extending its support.
DELIMITATION, WOMEN’S QUOTA IN LINE WITH PHULE’S IDEALS: BJP
Hyderabad: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao said the proposed women’s reservation and delimitation were in line with the ideals of social reformers Jyotirao Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule. He was speaking after paying tributes to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his 136th death anniversary at the BJP state office here. Ramchander Rao said PM Modi had brought forward the 33 per cent Women’s Reservation Bill to empower women politically. He asserted that no region would face injustice as a result of the delimitation exercise.