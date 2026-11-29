HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the Kamareddy superintendent of police to transfer the investigation into an assault case involving a Bichkunda municipal councillor to an officer other than the sub-inspector of police, Bichkunda, after finding a clear dereliction of duty on the part of the SI.

Justice T Madhavi Devi passed the order while hearing a writ petition filed by a woman alleging that Mohd Mujaheed, councillor of the Ward VII, along with nine others, attacked her and her family members following a dispute over drainage water flowing onto the pathway leading to her house.

The petitioner alleged that despite submitting a complaint on October 26, 2026, the police failed to take action. She subsequently approached the SP, but received no response.

During the hearing, the government pleader (GP) for Home produced FIR No 260 of 2026, registered on November 24, 2026, following a preliminary inquiry. The petitioner’s counsel pointed out that although the complaint was received on October 26, the FIR and General Diary reflected November 24 as the date of receipt of complaint and registration of FIR. He contended that the police recorded statements only after the High Court directed the SI to appear before it.

The GP sought to explain the discrepancy as a typographical error. However, Justice Madhavi Devi observed that the endorsement on the FIR confirmed receipt of the complaint on October 26, while the inquiry report and statements demonstrated that action was taken only on November 24. The court found this to constitute clear dereliction of duty by the SI.

The court directed the SP to examine the petitioner’s representation dated October 30 and the conduct of the SI and take appropriate action, reporting compliance by December 24, 2026.

The court also issued notices before admission and directed that the investigation be entrusted to an officer other than the Bichkunda SI. The matter was adjourned to December 24, 2026.