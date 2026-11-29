SIDDIPET : The re-survey of lands in Erravalli, the adopted village of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and its neighbouring village Venkatapur is expected to be completed in another 7 to 10 days.

Revenue and Survey and Land Records officials have so far issued notices to farmers and completed the re-survey of nearly 60 per cent of the land. They are expected to cover the remaining 40 per cent shortly.

According to sources, officials had initially planned to issue notices to KCR and his family members to survey the lands owned by them. However, they reportedly decided to first survey the lands belonging to other residents and take up the former chief minister’s lands towards the end.

Markook mandal revenue staff, along with Survey and Land Records officials, are now preparing to issue notices to KCR and his family members and conduct the survey after the collector issues the necessary orders. An official, on condition of anonymity, said the notices had already been prepared.

Following Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s announcement in the Assembly that the former chief minister’s lands would be surveyed, officials initiated the exercise in September. Initially, a survey was conducted on 388 acres of government land in Survey No 325 of Erravalli. A report was subsequently submitted to the government stating that the exact location of 45 acres could not be ascertained.

The government later issued a notification ordering a re-survey of lands in Erravalli and neighbouring Venkatapur. The exercise, which began in September, is still underway.

According to sources, KCR owns 57.36 acres in the Erravalli-Markook area, while his son and BRS working president K T Rama Rao owns 49.14 acres. Rama Rao’s son Himanshu owns 46 acres, his daughter Alekhya 9.38 acres, his wife Shailimma 74.21 acres and KCR’s wife Shobha seven acres.

Meanwhile, 54.22 acres are reportedly registered in the name of ‘T News’, 6.34 acres in the name of the ‘Namasthe Telangana’ newspaper, 26 acres in the name of KCR’s relative Joginapalli Ravinder Rao and 18 acres in the name of his son, Joginapalli Santosh Rao. Officials said notices would soon be issued to all of them.

“We may be able to ascertain the location of the entire extent of government land once the survey is completed,” an official said.