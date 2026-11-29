SANGAREDDY: BRS MLA T Harish Rao and TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy on Saturday displayed rare bonhomie, setting aside their political differences.

Jayaprakash Reddy, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, who parted ways with Harish Rao after quitting the BRS and joining the Congress, had invited the former minister to his son’s wedding held on Friday. Though Harish Rao could not attend the wedding, he visited the Congress leader’s residence here on Saturday to participate in the Satyanarayana Swamy Vratam and bless the newly-wed couple, Bharat Sai Reddy and Palak Patil.

The two leaders, who had remained bitter political rivals over the years, sat side by side and chatted cordially, reminiscing about their old days. Their meeting became a talking point in political circles.

Recalling their earlier association, Jagga Reddy said that after winning as an MLA in 2004, he had visited Harish Rao’s chambers at the Secretariat, where the two had lunch together when the latter was a minister in the YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s cabinet.

The TPCC working president thanked Harish Rao for accepting his invitation and attending the ceremony.

“I have no personal differences whatsoever with Harish Rao. He served as a minister for 10 years, and I never approached him for any work,” Jagga Reddy said.

Responding to this, Harish Rao confirmed, “It is true that Jagga Reddy never came to me for any work when I was a minister.”

BRS MLA Chinta Prabhakar and former MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran accompanied Harish Rao.

Ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and D Sridhar Babu also attended the ceremony and blessed the newly-wed couple.