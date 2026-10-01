2.98L more electors cleared for final rolls in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Another 2.98 lakh electors have been cleared for inclusion in the final publication of electoral rolls in Telangana in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of eligible electors cleared so far to 51.86 lakh voters.

The development follows the disposal of notices issued over logical discrepancies and non-mapping during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. On Tuesday, 48.88 lakh electors had been cleared for inclusion in the final rolls.

According to the revised status released by the state Chief Electoral Officer, on Wednesday, 92,88,181 notices were identified for generation, of which 92,88,180 have been generated. As many as 88,96,846 notices have been delivered, while 3,91,334 are pending delivery.

The authorities have so far conducted hearings in 63,99,402 cases relating to notices issued by Booth Level Officers (BLOs). Another 12,12,625 cases are currently under verification by District Election Officers (DEOs).

Following the hearings and verification, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) have cleared 51,86,777 electors for inclusion in the final publication of the electoral rolls.

The final electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on November 9, 2026.