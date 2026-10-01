CM Revanth advocates Centre-state cooperation for development

KARIMNAGAR: Emphasising the need for mutual cooperation between the Centre and states, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that he will meet the prime minister and the Union ministers as many times as required to resolve Telangana’s issues.

On Wednesday, the chief minister inaugurated the newly constructed integrated district offices complex in Karimnagar. Later, during a review meeting, he said that the states and the Centre must work with mutual cooperation.

“There is no use in building projects by spending hundreds of crores without the requisite approvals from the Union government. We will move forward with a give-and-take spirit with the Centre. I will meet the Prime Minister and Union ministers as many times as needed to resolve the state’s issues,” the chief minister said.

“We may have ideological differences, but we should cooperate with each other for the sake of development,” he added.

Taking a dig at the opposition for counting his visits to New Delhi whenever he reaches the capital to meet the Union ministers and others, Revanth said: “Continuous persuasion with the Centre has already yielded good results. We secured the transfer of 170 acres of defence land for the development of the state within just six months.”

“The Union government has also granted permission to develop a road passing beneath the Begumpet airport runway,” he added.