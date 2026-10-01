CM Revanth just patted himself on the back, maligned the opposition: BRS

HYDERABAD: Hitting back at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for levelling allegations against BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, working president KT Rama Rao and others during a public meeting in Sircilla on Wednesday, the opposition leaders said that there was palpable fear on his face.

Former agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said, “There was fear on the chief minister’s face as he addressed the public meeting in Sircilla. All he did during his speech was pat himself on the back and blame the BRS. Nothing more.”

Alleging that Revanth Reddy could not even expand his Cabinet nearly three years after the Congress formed the government in the state, he said, “The people of Telangana are ready to demolish the Congress gadi.”

BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan, meanwhile, alleged that the Congress mobilised people for the public meeting by paying money.

“Revanth Reddy spoke like a psycho and like a street rowdy,” Sravan said.

Alleging that a large number of weavers died by suicide under the Congress rule in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, he said, “After Revanth Reddy took over as chief minister, around 54 weavers ended their lives by suicide in Telangana.”

The BRS leader alleged that Revanth Reddy “sold the school uniform tenders” to a Gujarat company. “Revanth Reddy is a TDP snake that emerged from the anthill called Gandhi Bhavan,” he said.