CM Revanth just patted himself on the back, maligned the opposition: BRS

HYDERABAD: Hitting back at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for levelling allegations against BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, working president KT Rama Rao and others during a public meeting in Sircilla on Wednesday, the opposition leaders said that there was palpable fear on his face.
Former agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said, “There was fear on the chief minister’s face as he addressed the public meeting in Sircilla. All he did during his speech was pat himself on the back and blame the BRS. Nothing more.”
Alleging that Revanth Reddy could not even expand his Cabinet nearly three years after the Congress formed the government in the state, he said, “The people of Telangana are ready to demolish the Congress gadi.”
BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan, meanwhile, alleged that the Congress mobilised people for the public meeting by paying money.
“Revanth Reddy spoke like a psycho and like a street rowdy,” Sravan said.
Alleging that a large number of weavers died by suicide under the Congress rule in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, he said, “After Revanth Reddy took over as chief minister, around 54 weavers ended their lives by suicide in Telangana.”
The BRS leader alleged that Revanth Reddy “sold the school uniform tenders” to a Gujarat company. “Revanth Reddy is a TDP snake that emerged from the anthill called Gandhi Bhavan,” he said.
Sravan also alleged that Revanth Reddy was investing in Bitcoins and that was why he was frequently visiting Delhi and Mumbai.
Former Roads & Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said that except for Congress workers, no one attended the Sircilla meeting.
Stating that Rama Rao worked in the USA for six years before returning to Telangana to join the statehood movement, Prashanth Reddy wondered “whether Revanth Reddy earned hundreds of crores by painting the walls?”
“Revanth Reddy owns property in Jubilee Hills and lands along the Outer Ring Road. The chief minister should release a white paper on his and his family’s assets,” he said.
Earlier in the day, former minister T Harish Rao exuded confidence that the BRS would regain power in the state.
“The BRS will win the upcoming MLC elections. With that, the downfall of Revanth Reddy will begin. Revanth Reddy is going to Sircilla as if he is undertaking a military expedition. Is Sircilla enemy territory? Is Sircilla not part of Telangana?’ he asked.
He alleged that around 4,000 police personnel were deployed and several BRS leaders arrested in Sircilla on Wednesday.