CM Revanth vows to demolish Sircilla ‘gadi’ in next polls

RAJANNA SIRCILLA: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday visited Sircilla, the home turf of BRS working president KT Rama Rao, for the first time. He walked through the town accompanied by a large number of Congress leaders, waved to the people and vowed to defeat Rama Rao in the next Assembly elections.
“With the support of Congress workers, the Gajwel ‘gadi’ was demolished in 2023 Assembly elections,” Revanth said and vowed to bring down the Sircilla ‘gadi’ in the next polls. “Today, I saw enthusiasm in the eyes of women and youth in Sircilla and they are determined to see a change in Sircilla,” he said. He also reiterated that the Congress would retain power in the next Assembly elections and rule Telangana until 2034.
Accusing the family of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao of amassing Rs 1 lakh crore, Revanth alleged that the family had become one of the richest in the state. “How did Rama Rao earn thousands of crores of rupees?” he asked. He also alleged that Rama Rao owned three five-star hotels around HITEC City.
Addressing a public meeting after laying foundation stones for and inaugurating several development works worth Rs 340 crore, Revanth questioned how the BRS working president had accumulated properties worth thousands of crores in 10 years.
Responding to Rama Rao’s demand for a white paper on development works in Sircilla, the chief minister challenged him to seek a white paper on his family’s assets, including properties and lands in Erravalli, Sircilla and other places allegedly belonging to K Chandrasekhar Rao, former minister T Harish Rao and former BRS Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar.
‘Sircilla witnessed no progress under BRS’
Revanth also challenged Rama Rao to seek a white paper on properties allegedly owned by the family, including farmhouses in Janwada, Shankarpally, Erravalli and Boinpally.
Revanth further alleged that three five-star hotels and properties owned by businessmen from Andhra Pradesh had been transferred to Rama Rao six months ago.
Recalling a recent statement by Rama Rao that his Hyderabad residence was insufficient for his family and that KCR was therefore staying at a farmhouse, Revanth said, “One of the hotels you own near HITEC City has 190 rooms. Is it not sufficient for your entire family?” He also alleged that Rama Rao had investments in the US and Singapore.
Alleging that Sircilla had witnessed little development despite electing Rama Rao six consecutive times, the chief minister said, “They constructed farmhouses, the Secretariat and Pragathi Bhavan for Rama Rao, but failed to provide any help to weavers.”
He appealed to the people of Sircilla to elect a Congress MLA in the next Assembly elections and promised to induct the legislator into the Cabinet.
Stating that Sircilla means ‘sirula jilla’, he said that in 10 years of BRS rule it became “uri silla” for weavers. Describing KCR as a ruthless leader, Revanth accused the former chief minister of bringing his son Rama Rao from the US and helping him earn thousands of crores of rupees. Though Rama Rao represented Sircilla six times, he failed to stop suicides or migration to the Gulf, Revanth alleged and said that the Congress government had provided Rs 5 lakh ex gratia and other measures to help weavers and migrant workers.
He accused KCR of ditching Karimnagar and Mahbubnagar after being elected as MP from there and later shifting his political base to Gajwel.
He further alleged that Rama Rao, Ravinder Rao and Santosh Kumar had made money through sand mining and other businesses. He alleged that Dalits who opposed illegal sand mining in Karimnagar district were subjected to harassment during the BRS regime.
He also alleged that Ravinder Rao, Santosh Kumar and Soumya Rao received compensation packages as oustees under the Mid Manair project by producing white ration cards. He claimed that Santosh Rao now owned properties worth Rs 10,000 crore.
TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said KTR had won the Sircilla seat six times and that his assets had increased with every election affidavit. He questioned whether KTR had earned the money while working at a petrol pump in the US, and said K Kavitha had also raised similar questions.
Development unveiled
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy either laid foundation stones or inaugurated several development works worth Rs 340 crore in Sircilla
Laid foundation stone for Nethanna Bazar
Laid foundation stone for Young India Integrated Residential School buildings for Sircilla and Vemulawada, which will be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore
Laid foundation for Telangana Public Schools in Sircilla and Konaraopet
Launched development works worth Rs 99.40 core as part of the renovation of Vemulawada Sri Rajarajeshwari temple
Foundation laid for four RDO office buildings - Sircilla and Vemulawada, four Tahsildar offices for Tangallapalli, Veernapalli, Vemulawada Rural and Rudrangi and Vemulawada Sub-Registrar office.
Foundation laid for the construction of a 10,000 tonnes capacity godown in Rundrangi
Inaugurated Indira Mahila Sakthi Bhavan Peddur of Sircilla Municipality
Foundation laid for Women Police station in Vemulawada and traffic police stations for Vemulawada and Sircilla