CM Revanth vows to demolish Sircilla ‘gadi’ in next polls

RAJANNA SIRCILLA: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday visited Sircilla, the home turf of BRS working president KT Rama Rao, for the first time. He walked through the town accompanied by a large number of Congress leaders, waved to the people and vowed to defeat Rama Rao in the next Assembly elections.

“With the support of Congress workers, the Gajwel ‘gadi’ was demolished in 2023 Assembly elections,” Revanth said and vowed to bring down the Sircilla ‘gadi’ in the next polls. “Today, I saw enthusiasm in the eyes of women and youth in Sircilla and they are determined to see a change in Sircilla,” he said. He also reiterated that the Congress would retain power in the next Assembly elections and rule Telangana until 2034.

Accusing the family of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao of amassing Rs 1 lakh crore, Revanth alleged that the family had become one of the richest in the state. “How did Rama Rao earn thousands of crores of rupees?” he asked. He also alleged that Rama Rao owned three five-star hotels around HITEC City.

Addressing a public meeting after laying foundation stones for and inaugurating several development works worth Rs 340 crore, Revanth questioned how the BRS working president had accumulated properties worth thousands of crores in 10 years.

Responding to Rama Rao’s demand for a white paper on development works in Sircilla, the chief minister challenged him to seek a white paper on his family’s assets, including properties and lands in Erravalli, Sircilla and other places allegedly belonging to K Chandrasekhar Rao, former minister T Harish Rao and former BRS Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar.