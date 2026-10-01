Justice league | Telangana HC stays cancellation of MBBS seat allotted to ST candidate

HC stays cancellation of MBBS seat allotted to ST candidate

The Telangana High Court has stayed the cancellation of an MBBS seat allotted to a student under the ST category after the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences treated her as an open category candidate following a communication from the Tribal Welfare department. The court passed the interim order on a writ petition filed by M Gayatri Chauhan, challenging the proceedings issued by the university on September 26. She placed before the court her community and date of birth certificates, showing her as belonging to the Lambadis-28 (ST) community. She also submitted that she had studied for four years preceding her qualifying examination in institutions within Telangana.

PIL against mosque land exchange adjourned

A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy, has adjourned by a week a PIL challenging the proposed exchange of land for the renovation and expansion of Masjid-e-Bagh-e-Aam, popularly known as the Royal Mosque. The PIL was filed by Chilumula Rama Rao, questioning the proposal of the Telangana government and the state Waqf Board to exchange 1,539 square yards of land pertaining to the mosque with an equal extent of government land adjoining the mosque.