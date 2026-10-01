Kin: Four from Telangana drafted into Russian military

NIZAMABAD: Four labourers from the erstwhile Nizamabad district who went to Russia eight months ago in search of jobs are allegedly stranded after being recruited into the Russian military, with their families claiming they are now deployed near the Russia-Ukraine border and being made to handle ammunition.

The four have been identified as Bhukya Ravinder of Nallagutta tanda in Jakranpally mandal, Sirshu Ashok of Paddawalgat, Sirikonda mandal, Megavath Prakash of Cheruvuthanda in Dhamannapet, Darpally mandal, and Mohammed Afzan Khan of Tadkol, Banswada mandal.

Their families said the men were promised construction and other labour jobs in Russia by middlemen. However, they alleged that their passports were taken and their employment status was changed, resulting in their recruitment into the Russian military.

The families claimed some of the men initially worked as garden cleaners at military establishments but were later deployed near the Russia-Ukraine border and made to handle ammunition.

The men reportedly have limited access to mobile phones and occasionally send voice messages using phones belonging to fellow workers. Based on these messages, their families have approached MPs, MLAs, government officials and others seeking their intervention to bring them back.

One family member said the victim had travelled to Russia through an agent for construction work in Moscow. After finding the job and salary unsatisfactory, he decided to return home but was allegedly subsequently recruited into the Russian military.

The families suspect agents and middlemen are recruiting Indians into the Russian military by promising jobs. They alleged that some intermediaries have links with Russian military personnel and receive financial incentives for bringing recruits.

The families have appealed to the Union and state governments to trace the four men, ascertain their status and secure their safe return to Telangana.