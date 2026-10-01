NCPCR team inspects Adilabad's RIMS after five deaths

ADILABAD: Taking suo motu cognisance of the deaths of five infants following a fire in the Special Neonatal Care Unit (SNCU) at RIMS, Adilabad, members of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) visited the state-run hospital and inspected the SNCU and other wards on Wednesday.

The team comprised senior technical expert (Child Health and Psychology) Shaista K Shah and consultant Shubi Sharma, along with the Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights members. The team collected details from doctors and staff who were on duty during the incident, examined technical aspects and met families of affected infants. It also met collector Rajarshi Shah to gather details of the incident.

The collector said the health of infants affected by the incident was being continuously monitored and necessary medical care provided. Of the 27 infants present during the incident, five died and 13 were discharged. Eight are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Hyderabad and one at RIMS.

‘MNICU operational’

He said the condition of the eight infants in Hyderabad was stable. Of the 13 discharged infants, seven were from Nanded district in Maharashtra and six from Adilabad. Health officials are coordinating with authorities in Nanded to monitor the seven infants, while medical officers, ASHA workers and ANMs are monitoring those from Adilabad. A 34-bed Mother and Newborn Intensive Care Unit (MNICU) has also been made operational at RIMS, the collector added.