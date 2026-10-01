Neglected by sons, couple end life in Sangareddy district

SANGAREDDY: Allegedly neglected by their sons, an elderly couple ended their life by jumping into a well in their agriculture land at Chapta (K) village in Narayankhed mandal of Sangareddy district on Tuesday.

Driven out of their own house, Munge Narsa Reddy (88) and his wife, Munge Anjamma (85), were staying at a relative’s house and reportedly suffering from starvation. The couple were also allegedly subjected to physical and verbal abuse by their two sons, who live in the same village, while their third son has settled in Hyderabad.

The couple reportedly stayed with their third son in Hyderabad for about a year but returned to their village as they found it difficult to adjust to life in the city.

According to sources, Narsa Reddy had distributed his 20 acres of agricultural land and house among his three sons, hoping they would take care of him and his wife in their old age. The octogenarian reportedly approached the authorities, seeking the re-registration of two acres of the land he had earlier transferred to his sons so that the couple could sell or lease it for their livelihood. However, his request allegedly yielded no result.

Unable to bear the daily agony of hunger and abuse, the couple jumped into the well.

After the couple went missing on Tuesday morning, villagers alerted their second son in Hyderabad. He reached the village and searched around their house and agricultural land, where he found their bodies floating in the well.

Narayankhed police retrieved the bodies and handed them over to the relatives after the autopsy. They registered a case and launched an investigation.