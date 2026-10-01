Seek Centre’s help to assess crop loss: Telangana BJP chief Ramchander

NALGONDA: Alleging that the Congress government’s reckless decisions, lack of planning, and careless attitude have pushed farmers into a deep crisis and left crops in thousands of acres to wither, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday demanded that the Union government’s help be sought to assess the crop loss.

The BJP leader was speaking to the media at Nagarjunasagar after visiting several villages in the Nalgonda district to hear from the farmers about the water shortage and the condition of their fields.

Stating that the Union government was ready to help Telangana to deal with every crisis, he said: “Telangana should follow Karnataka’s example and seek central help. It should ask for a visit by central teams to assess the crop loss in the state and to pay immediate compensation to farmers.”