Telangana government aims to turn Hyderabad into VFX, gaming hub: CS

HYDERABAD: The state government is initiating measures to position Hyderabad as an international hub for gaming, VFX and animation. The city already has around 50 large and nearly 150 medium-sized animation and gaming companies.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju revealed this during a review meeting on the Telangana Global Summit, scheduled to be held at the Bharat Future City in December.

He said that special programmes are being planned to attract globally renowned companies from the animation, gaming, VFX and other creative and entertainment industries, and to facilitate the establishment of their centres in Hyderabad.

The chief secretary revealed that under the theme “Stories, Games & Dreams”, several programmes will be organised during the Summit with the aim of engaging and inspiring the youth. A comic, gaming & VFX business day will also be held during the Summit.