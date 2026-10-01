Telangana HC orders on Kaushik’s plea against voice testing reserved

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has reserved orders on two criminal revision petitions filed by BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy challenging orders of the Judicial First Class Magistrate, Karimnagar, permitting the police to subject him to voice testing at the Forensic Science Laboratory, Hyderabad.

Justice BR Madhusudhan Rao was hearing the petitions seeking to set aside the orders dated June 25, 2026, passed in connection with Crime Nos 29 and 30 of 2026 registered at Veenavanka and Huzurabad police stations.

The cases relate to an incident during the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara on January 29, 2026. The police alleged that Kaushik Reddy, along with around 50 of his followers, entered the ‘Gadde’ area and claimed ownership over the land where the Jatara was being held. It was further alleged that he used abusive language against police officers and obstructed them from discharging their duties.

The cases were registered under Sections 189(3), 132, 221 and 296 of the BNS. The investigating officer subsequently approached the Judicial First Class Magistrate seeking permission to obtain Kaushik Reddy’s specimen voice sample for comparison with his alleged statements captured in a video recorded during the Jatara.