Telangana man takes mum to MLA’s home in wheelchair, alleges medical neglect

ADILABAD: In a protest against alleged medical neglect, a man pushed his 55-year-old mother, a kidney dialysis patient, in a wheelchair from Mancherial government hospital to MLA Prem Sagar Rao’s residence around 11 pm on Tuesday, alleging that hospital staff had refused to provide her a bed.

The patient, Bhukya Bhujji of Pullimadugu, had reached the hospital around 8 pm but allegedly received no response for about an hour. Her son, Bhukya Raju, claimed that staff neglected her treatment and referred her to Warangal, but did not arrange a government ambulance.

Unable to secure treatment, Raju took his mother in a wheelchair for about 2 km to the MLA’s residence. The MLA was not available at the time.

After learning about the incident, the hospital RMO reached the spot, assured the family of treatment and shifted Bhujji to the hospital in a passenger auto. She was admitted to the ICU.

Hospital officials, however, said there had been no delay in treatment.

Meanwhile, patients at the Bellampalli government hospital alleged that some medicines were unavailable. A woman, Kirti of Perkapally, said a doctor prescribed medicines for her baby’s stomach pain, but the pharmacist told her that some of the medicines had been unavailable for three months. She urged officials to inspect government hospitals regularly.