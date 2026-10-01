Telangana Minister Vakiti to lead delegation to Asian Games

HYDERABAD: A Telangana delegation led by Sports and Youth Services Minister Vakiti Srihari will visit Japan for six days to study the ongoing Asian Games and international sporting infrastructure. The delegation comprises government representative AP Jitender Reddy, Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Sports Authority former chairman Shivsena Reddy, and Sports Authority VC and MD Soni Baladevi.

The delegation will study the conduct of international sporting events, modern sports and training facilities. The visit is expected to help Telangana develop international-standard sports infrastructure and training facilities for athletes.

Revanth lauds TG archers

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated “Telangana’s daughter” Taniparthi Chikitha and teammates Vennam Jyothi Surekha and Prithika Pradeep on winning the gold medal in the women’s compound archery team event at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan. The CM said their performance had brought pride to India and Telangana and showcased the country’s sporting excellence globally. He added that their achievement would inspire young athletes to pursue their dreams with dedication, determination and sportsmanship.

Revanth also wished all Indian athletes competing at the Asian Games 2026 and congratulated those who have won medals in various disciplines.