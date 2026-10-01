Telangana sees uneven monsoon, ends 17 percent below normal

HYDERABAD: Telangana ended the 2026 Southwest Monsoon with a 17% rainfall below normal, with the shortfall widening towards the latter part of the season, particularly in August. While the deficit was lower than those recorded in several earlier El Nino years, the season was marked by uneven rainfall across the state.

Telangana received 615.5 mm of rainfall between June and September against the seasonal normal of 740.6 mm, leaving a shortfall of 125.1 mm. The monsoon began with a modest deficit, and July was almost normal, but a sharp decline in August and below-normal rainfall in September widened the seasonal gap.

“The important point about 2026 is that the season did not remain uniformly deficient. There was a period of recovery in July, but the sharp rainfall deficiency in August changed the overall picture. This is why looking only at the seasonal figure does not tell the complete story,” said IMD Hyderabad meteorologist GNRS Srinivas Rao.

In earlier El Nino years, Telangana recorded deficits of 33% in 1997, 32% in 2002, 36% in 2004 and 31% in 2009. The 2026 deficit was lower than all four, but slightly higher than the 14% recorded in 2015.

The contrast with 2023 was sharper. Telangana received 861.1 mm against a normal of 738.6 mm that year, ending with a 17% surplus. In 2026, all four months recorded below-normal rainfall, although July was only marginally deficient.

“El Nino is an important large-scale climate factor, but it should not be treated as a direct predictor of rainfall in every part of the country. Telangana’s rainfall can be strongly influenced by individual weather systems and their timing. The difference between 2023 and 2026 illustrates this variability,” Srinivas Rao added.