TGNPDCL crosses 100 MW solar capacity under PM-KUSUM-A scheme

HANAMKONDA: The TGNPDCL has achieved a significant milestone in the renewable energy sector by crossing 100 MW of solar power generation capacity under the PM-KUSUM-A scheme across all its 18 circles.

Describing the achievement as a major step forward in the company’s renewable energy initiatives, TGNPDCL CMD Karnati Varun Reddy stated that the milestone reflects the organisation’s strong commitment towards promoting clean and sustainable energy.

He said that TGNPDCL is giving increased priority to solar power generation as part of its efforts to strengthen renewable energy capacity and promote a sustainable power system. He stated that PM-KUSUM-A is aimed at enabling farmers to establish solar power plants on their own land, promote renewable energy generation and create additional income opportunities for farmers.

Under the scheme, farmers can generate solar power on their land and facilitate the integration of surplus power into the electricity grid. This initiative is expected to contribute to farmer income enhancement, greater availability of renewable power at the local level and reduced dependence on conventional energy sources, the CMD explained.

Karnati Varun Reddy appreciated the coordinated efforts of officials, engineers and field staff across all 18 circles in implementing PM-KUSUM-A projects and achieving the 100 MW milestone. He directed the concerned officials to sustain the momentum and take up further initiatives to accelerate the expansion of solar power capacity.

The CMD further stated that another 200 MW of solar power capacity is currently at various stages of development, taking the total planned capacity to around 300 MW. TGNPDCL is targeting the integration of 300 MW of solar power with the grid within the next 3 to 4 months, he said.

He emphasised that the expansion of solar power under PM-KUSUM-A will create a combination of benefits by providing additional income opportunities for farmers, promoting environmentally friendly power generation and strengthening TGNPDCL’s renewable energy portfolio.

The achievement of the 100 MW milestone marks an important chapter in TGNPDCL’s renewable energy journey, with the organisation now moving towards the next major target of integrating 300 MW of solar power with the grid in the coming months, the CMD stated.