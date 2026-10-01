Uniform charges for HT power supply in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) has introduced a Uniform Service Line Charge (USLC) of Rs 4,078 per kVA for High Tension (HT) electricity connections to improve transparency and streamline the process. The rate was fixed following directions from the state government and approval from the Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (TGERC).

The reform follows the rollout of the LT-USLC framework for Low Tension consumers earlier this year. The new system will benefit industries, commercial establishments and major residential complexes. Development charges, security deposits and other applicable charges will continue to be levied as per existing regulations.

TGSPDCL CMD Jitesh V Patil said the system would simplify the process and enable time-bound sanctioning of connections. An HT consumer requiring 200 kVA, for instance, will pay Rs 4,078 per kVA, or about Rs 8 lakh, for an overhead feeder line.