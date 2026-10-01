Warangal traffic police destroy 350 modified silencers

WARANGAL: Warangal Commissionerate traffic police on Thursday destroyed 350 modified silencers seized from two-wheelers for causing sound and air pollution in the Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet tri-city limits.

The police crushed the silencers using a road roller at Pochamma Maidan Circle in Warangal on Thursday afternoon.

Speaking to the media, Warangal Traffic ACP T Satyanarayana said the traffic police had conducted a special drive against modified silencers on two-wheelers following instructions from Commissioner of Police N Swetha, in view of growing sound pollution in the commissionerate limits.

Of the 350 silencers destroyed, 100 were seized by Hanamkonda Traffic Police, 80 by Kazipet Traffic Police and 170 by Warangal Traffic Police.

Satyanarayana appealed to parents not to allow their children to modify their two-wheelers. He urged motorists not to modify or replace silencers and to use original, company-made silencers.

He warned that serious action would be taken against those violating the norms and causing sound pollution.