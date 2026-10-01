Why supply power generated in Telangana to other states, asks BRS leader Harish

HYDERABAD: BRS leader T Harish Rao on Wednesday opposed the proposed joint venture between Singareni and Rajasthan’s power utility to supply electricity generated at the Singareni Thermal Power Plant in Jaipur, Mancherial to the northwestern state.

In an open letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the former minister demanded that the agreement be cancelled immediately and that the 800 MW of power from the proposed expansion at Jaipur plant be entirely used to meet Telangana’s needs.

Harish said the Congress government failed to manage the state’s power sector, while farmers are struggling with power shortages and their crops are drying up.

“At a time when farmers are struggling for electricity, why is the government planning to send low-cost power generated in Telangana to another state?” he asked.

The Siddipet MLA pointed out that the Jaipur thermal power plant has access to coal from Singareni’s own mines and water from the nearby Godavari.

“Our coal, our water and our land are being used to generate this power. Then why should 800 MW of electricity from the new expansion be given to Rajasthan? Telangana should have the first right over the power produced with Telangana’s resources,” he said.

According to the proposed agreement between Singareni and Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL), 800 MW from the new thermal power capacity would be allocated to Rajasthan. The agreement also proposes setting up a 1,500 MW solar power project in Rajasthan. Harish Rao said the overall investment involved is around Rs 22,000 crore.

“Singareni belongs to the people of Telangana. Why should its power and investment be used for the development of Rajasthan when Telangana itself is facing power problems?” he asked.