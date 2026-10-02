Adilabad farmers await three-phase power connections

ADILABAD: With Adilabad receiving 679 mm of rainfall against the normal 996 mm, farmers who dug borewells during summer are awaiting three-phase agricultural power connections for the Rabi season.

The district has 38,667 agricultural power connections. Farmers have applied under various schemes, including CM Giri Vikas for tribal farmers. The TGNPDCL has received 2,278 applications for new agricultural connections in the past six months. Of these, 1,268 have been approved, while 1,019 are pending verification due to discrepancies in Aadhaar cards, pattadar passbooks and other documents, officials said, adding that applications in forest areas are delayed as permissions from forest authorities are required.

TGNPDCL District Superintending Engineer J Subash told TNIE that the department was issuing connections based on seniority and would ensure there were no unnecessary delays. Under the new scheme, poles for connections up to 1 km would be provided free of cost. He said the CMD had instructed officials to provide connections to farmers within three months.

Solar power awareness prog held after complaints

Farmers seeking solar power connections in Adilabad are facing difficulties due to limited assistance from officials. The TGREDCO office in Old Housing Board Colony reportedly lacks proper signage and officials are often unavailable. On Thursday, solar officials held an awareness programme on rooftop solar systems at the office for residents.