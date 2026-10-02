After ‘rain-free’ monsoon, expect ‘cold-free’ winter this year in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana is likely to experience a warmer-than-normal winter, with temperatures expected to remain around 4-5°C above normal, according to the Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad.

IMD Hyderabad meteorologist GNRS Srinivas Rao told TNIE that winter temperatures in the state could remain around 4-5°C above normal.

The indication comes as Telangana continues to record high temperatures. Khammam recorded the state’s highest maximum temperature at 37.1°C on Thursday, 4°C above normal.

The October-December 2026 rainfall and temperature outlook also forecasts above-normal temperatures across Telangana during October, with both maximum and minimum temperatures likely to remain above normal. This points to warmer afternoons as well as nights.

The broader national outlook indicates above-normal maximum temperatures over parts of eastern, central and northern India during October, while several areas could also record above-normal minimum temperatures.

The outlook also factors in a weak El Nino event currently prevailing over the equatorial Pacific. The bulletin said it could strengthen towards the end of the year. The Indian Ocean Dipole is in a neutral phase and is expected to remain so during the post-monsoon season.

Rainfall likely below normal

Telangana is likely to receive below-normal rainfall during October and the October-December period as a whole, according to the state outlook.

The broader IMD forecast puts rainfall over South Peninsular India during October-December in the normal range of 88-112% of the Long Period Average.

However, parts of central India and some areas of South Peninsular India could receive below-normal rainfall.