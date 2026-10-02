Telangana

CM Revanth playing with people’s emotions to please Rahul: BJP

The Union minister G Kishan Reddy was responding to the chief minister’s criticism of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls process.
Union Coal Minister G. Kishan Reddy
Union Coal Minister G. Kishan Reddy(File photo | EPS)
Express News Service
Updated on
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HYDERABAD: Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that having failed to implement the six guarantees and 420 poll promises, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is playing with the emotions of the people to please Rahul Gandhi.

The Union minister was responding to the chief minister’s criticism of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls process.

“Shouldn’t the votes of people enrolled in two to three places be removed under SIR?” he asked.

Addressing the media in Delhi, he said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would arrive in Telangana on October 3 and lay the foundation stone for a factory being built by a cooperative society.

“Amit Shah will then head to Karimnagar to participate in a private event before leaving for Delhi later at night,” he added.

The Union minister also said that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan will be held between October 2 and October 31, and programmes have been chalked out to enlist the participation of all government departments.

Amit Shah​
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Telangana CM Revanth
Minister G Kishan Reddy
Special Intensive Revision (SIR)

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