CM Revanth playing with people’s emotions to please Rahul: BJP

HYDERABAD: Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that having failed to implement the six guarantees and 420 poll promises, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is playing with the emotions of the people to please Rahul Gandhi.

The Union minister was responding to the chief minister’s criticism of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls process.

“Shouldn’t the votes of people enrolled in two to three places be removed under SIR?” he asked.

Addressing the media in Delhi, he said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would arrive in Telangana on October 3 and lay the foundation stone for a factory being built by a cooperative society.

“Amit Shah will then head to Karimnagar to participate in a private event before leaving for Delhi later at night,” he added.

The Union minister also said that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan will be held between October 2 and October 31, and programmes have been chalked out to enlist the participation of all government departments.