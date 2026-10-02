EFLU students question RSS event nod

HYDERABAD: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Students’ Union has questioned the criteria adopted by the university administration in granting permission for an RSS-linked programme on campus, and sought a uniform and transparent policy for allowing programmes and external speakers.

The programme, “Yuva Sankalp – Empowering Youth for Nation Building,” was organised under the banner of Bhagat Singh Youth Club, EFLU, with a talk by Telangana RSS leader Lingam Sridhar on Wednesday. The issue came to the fore after 11 students were detained by police while protesting against the event.

In a representation to the Dean, Students’ Welfare, the union questioned why permission was granted for the programme when students had earlier faced restrictions and delays in securing approval for reading circles, cultural programmes, discussions and other activities.

The union sought clarity on the rules and criteria under which permission was granted and demanded a transparent and non-discriminatory policy for campus programmes and external speakers. It also sought permission to organise its own programme. The union has sought a written response from the administration and said the EFLU campus should remain an academically neutral space.