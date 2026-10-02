Listed all my investments in 2009 poll affidavit: KTR

HYDERABAD: Refuting the allegations levelled against him by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during a public meeting in Sircilla, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday dared the former to order a probe by a sitting judge into the assets of both of them.

Addressing the gathering after welcoming BJP and Congress leaders from Armoor into the pink party, Rama Rao said that he started the hotel business in 2006 with the money he earned after working six years in the USA.

Responding to the chief minister alleging he runs three-star hotels in Hitec City, Rama Rao said that he started the hotel business when YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the chief minister and that he provided the same information in his 2009 election affidavit.

“Revanth Reddy repeated what I had mentioned in my election affidavit. He is acting as if he discovered something like Columbus and Vasco da Gama. Is it wrong to do business to support my wife and children? If I leave politics and take up business, I would have 10 hotels instead of the three hotels I have now. My heartfelt thanks to Revanth Reddy for giving free publicity to my hotels,” he said.

Alleging that Revanth Reddy won the elections by uttering lies, Rama Rao said: “The chief minister alleged Rs 1 lakh crore corruption in the execution of Kaleshwaram project. But, in reality, the BRS government spent only around Rs 80,000 crore on the project.”

The former minister also wondered what happened to the Kaleshwaram Commission and Power Commission reports as well as the phone tapping cases.

Rama Rao also questioned Revanth Reddy about the businesses, land dealings and tenders filed by his close aides and family members.