MLC polls: Telangana Congress’s first move leaves rivals scrambling

HYDERABAD: For Telangana’s political parties, the graduates’ MLC elections have begun with an unusual turn. The Congress, which has often been the last to make up its mind on candidates, has this time got there first. The grand old party has announced its nominees for both constituencies, while the pink party and the saffron party are still working through their choices.

With its candidates in place for the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituencies, Congress has already moved to the next stage — encouraging voter enrolment, meetings with graduates and the appointment of district and constituency in-charges. The party’s two nominees are from the Reddy community.

The early move has left the opposition parties with less room for manoeuvring. In the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency, the BRS is yet to settle on a candidate, despite several names doing the rounds. A Venkateswar Reddy, Nagender Goud, Ravi Yadav and Kasani Veeresham are among those seeking consideration, party sources said.

But the discussion inside the pink party appears to be less about the number of aspirants and more about finding a candidate who can take on both Congress and BJP. With the saffron party also expected to mount a challenge, the BRS leadership is understood to be looking for a face around whom it can build its campaign.

In Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda, the BRS appears to have fewer complications. Its leadership is reportedly inclined towards Rakesh Reddy, who had contested the seat previously and put up a strong fight against Ch Naveen Kumar, alias Teenmar Mallanna. His earlier contest is now being considered an advantage as the party weighs its options.