MLC polls: Telangana Congress’s first move leaves rivals scrambling

HYDERABAD: For Telangana’s political parties, the graduates’ MLC elections have begun with an unusual turn. The Congress, which has often been the last to make up its mind on candidates, has this time got there first. The grand old party has announced its nominees for both constituencies, while the pink party and the saffron party are still working through their choices.
With its candidates in place for the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituencies, Congress has already moved to the next stage — encouraging voter enrolment, meetings with graduates and the appointment of district and constituency in-charges. The party’s two nominees are from the Reddy community.
The early move has left the opposition parties with less room for manoeuvring. In the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency, the BRS is yet to settle on a candidate, despite several names doing the rounds. A Venkateswar Reddy, Nagender Goud, Ravi Yadav and Kasani Veeresham are among those seeking consideration, party sources said.
But the discussion inside the pink party appears to be less about the number of aspirants and more about finding a candidate who can take on both Congress and BJP. With the saffron party also expected to mount a challenge, the BRS leadership is understood to be looking for a face around whom it can build its campaign.
In Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda, the BRS appears to have fewer complications. Its leadership is reportedly inclined towards Rakesh Reddy, who had contested the seat previously and put up a strong fight against Ch Naveen Kumar, alias Teenmar Mallanna. His earlier contest is now being considered an advantage as the party weighs its options.
Ramchander reportedly keen to reenter Council
The saffron party, meanwhile, is facing almost the reverse situation. While the BRS is searching for a candidate in Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad, the BJP is still looking for a strong contender in Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda. In Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad, BJP state president N Ramchander Rao is reportedly keen to contest. He has previously won the MLC election from the constituency and is a known political face there.
Yet his possible candidature has opened another discussion within the BJP. Party sources said some leaders have expressed concern over the political implications of Ramchander Rao contesting and losing while serving as state president. The developments in Bihar, including the defeat of BJP national president Nitin Nabin from his seat, have also featured in these internal discussions.
The party is therefore keeping an alternative in view. If Ramchander Rao decides not to contest, Pavan Kumar Reddy, who hails from erstwhile Mahbubnagar, is among the names being considered. Sources said BJP MP DK Aruna is backing his candidature and is prepared to work for his campaign.
Congress has made its move and begun building its campaign on the ground. The pink party and the saffron party, meanwhile, are still weighing their options — a reminder that in electoral politics, choosing the candidate can sometimes be as important as running the campaign.