Plea filed against use of automated data-matching platform by ECI

HYDERABAD: A petition has been filed before the Telangana High Court challenging the use of an automated data-matching platform — ECINet/ERONET — by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the State Election Commission to identify and initiate proceedings against electors.

Petitioner SA Masood contended that the authorities were relying on automated data matching to flag electors over minor discrepancies without adequately verifying the underlying physical records or ensuring proper application of mind by the concerned Electoral Registration Officers (EROs).

The petitioner further alleged that the methodology, parameters and functioning of the ECINet/ERONET platform had not been sufficiently disclosed in the public domain, raising concerns over the manner in which electors were being identified for scrutiny.

The plea seeks a declaration that such action by the ECI and SEC is illegal and arbitrary.